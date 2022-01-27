Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.95

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 11.20 ($0.15). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 472 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 million and a PE ratio of 37.33.

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Global Resources Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Resources Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.