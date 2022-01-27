Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GLSPT stock remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,782. Global SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $100,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $250,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

