Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,328.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:AIQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 63,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

