Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,328.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:AIQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 63,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $33.45.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
