Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 42,550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

KRMA traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,299. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

