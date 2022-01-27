Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,495. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.