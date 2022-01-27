Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BFIT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFIT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter.

