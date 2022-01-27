Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ BFIT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $31.00.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
