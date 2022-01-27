Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after acquiring an additional 193,787 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



