Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,583. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

