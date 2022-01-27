Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 935.0% in January

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a growth of 935.0% from the December 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,456. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

