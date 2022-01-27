GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.95

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.95 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 73168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,767,000.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

