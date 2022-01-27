Globe Life Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

GL stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

