goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$240.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. goeasy has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

