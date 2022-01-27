Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 10%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) shares were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 100,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.