Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits Market Cap of $269,765.93

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $269,765.93 and $43,027.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.