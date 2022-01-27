Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Up 7.1%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 115,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,520,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.51%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

