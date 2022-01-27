GoldFund Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $339,054.12 and $169.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014978 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.