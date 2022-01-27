Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 104,943 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,943 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Henry Schein worth $68,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

