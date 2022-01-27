Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,087,057 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco worth $66,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

