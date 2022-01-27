Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Cincinnati Financial worth $63,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

