Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 5,156 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $67,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.13 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

