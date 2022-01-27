Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,559 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 7.38% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $63,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

