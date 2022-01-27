Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,738,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Vipshop worth $66,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.