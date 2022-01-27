Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $68.81 Million Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.73% of Myriad Genetics worth $68,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

