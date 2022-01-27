Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Brunswick worth $69,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Brunswick by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Brunswick by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

