Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 12,541 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of FactSet Research Systems worth $63,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $406.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.44. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

