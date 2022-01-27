Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,071 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $68,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

