Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of CVB Financial worth $64,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.47 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

