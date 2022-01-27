Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 122,007 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $63,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

