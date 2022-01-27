Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 26,458 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Robert Half International worth $68,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

