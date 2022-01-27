Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,561 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Bio-Techne worth $63,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $363.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.65. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.