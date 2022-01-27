Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,775 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Packaging Co. of America worth $68,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.40 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

