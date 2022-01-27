GoNetwork Trading 40.6% Lower This Week (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $145,492.79 and $34,726.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

