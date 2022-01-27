good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. 20,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 30,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGBF. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of good natured Products in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. dropped their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

