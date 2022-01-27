GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.43

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 8972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock worth $51,963,321. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 25.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

