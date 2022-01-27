GoPro (GPRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. GoPro has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.800-$0.860 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

