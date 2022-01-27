Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Short Interest Down 87.6% in January

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Context Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

GSEVU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803. Gores Holdings VII has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

