Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.57. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 83,965 shares.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

