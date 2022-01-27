Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.51. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $697.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 566,354 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 25.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 239,007 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

