Govi (GOVI) Reaches Market Cap of $8.37 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Govi has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Govi has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.59 or 0.06575482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,224.35 or 0.99759160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,675,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

