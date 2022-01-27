Govi Market Capitalization Reaches $7.71 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Govi has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $1.81 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,590,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

