GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GPT Group stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. GPT Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
About GPT Group
