GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GPT Group stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. GPT Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Get GPT Group alerts:

About GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.