Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Graham worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $582.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $598.96. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

