Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.55. Graham shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 7,452 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $129.36 million, a PE ratio of -57.90, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Graham by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Graham by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

