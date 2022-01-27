Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.15. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 1,594,123 shares changing hands.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$407.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.90.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$170.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

