Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,593. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

