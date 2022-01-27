Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Graystone shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 883,663 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Graystone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.