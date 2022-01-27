Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 29335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.87 million. Research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.0991453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.