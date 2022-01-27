Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 413,214 shares.The stock last traded at $32.77 and had previously closed at $33.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

