Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.19).

LON:GNC opened at GBX 125.46 ($1.69) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.04. The company has a market capitalization of £660.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 114.30 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($54,831.19).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

