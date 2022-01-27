Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, a growth of 2,163.3% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
GDLNF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,582. Greenland Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Greenland Minerals
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.