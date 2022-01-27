Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, a growth of 2,163.3% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GDLNF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,582. Greenland Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

